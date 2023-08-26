Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.16

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 7727065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,628.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

