AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE:ACM opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM by 150.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 100,877 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

