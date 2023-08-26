Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $0.35 to $0.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.90 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,207,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
