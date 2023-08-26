aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $180.42 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 3% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $180.42 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,346,585 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

