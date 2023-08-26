Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised Aemetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aemetis by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

