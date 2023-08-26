Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

