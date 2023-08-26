Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Affirm Price Performance
Shares of AFRM opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.