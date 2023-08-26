Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

