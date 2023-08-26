Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.29. Africa Oil shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 23,604 shares.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

