Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.29. Africa Oil shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 23,604 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOIFF
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter.
Africa Oil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.