Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb stock opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $151,147,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

