AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.21 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

