AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.21 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
About AKITA Drilling
