Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.73 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $756.94 million and $21.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,171,154 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

