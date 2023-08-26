Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $15.50 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $746.60 million and $15.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,164,170 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.