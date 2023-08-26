Algorand Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.01 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $747.82 million and $19.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,166,211 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

