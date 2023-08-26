Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

