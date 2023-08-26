Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
