ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Trading Down 1.6%

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 3,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBIO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

