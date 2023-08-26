AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE ALCC opened at $10.34 on Friday. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 830.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,537,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 945,645 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 905,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

