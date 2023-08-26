Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 481.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

