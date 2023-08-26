Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $10.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.74. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon bought 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,168.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William F. Concannon bought 18,400 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,882,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,350,642.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,175 and sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

