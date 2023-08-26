Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Down 5.3%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 210,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 194,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

