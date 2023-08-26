Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amcor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

