American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.55% of UDR worth $74,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.17 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

