American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,519 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.97% of Donaldson worth $76,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

