American Century Companies Inc. Buys 729,412 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,412 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $76,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $63.48 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.