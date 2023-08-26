American Century Companies Inc. Has $111.01 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $111,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -11.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

