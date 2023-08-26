American Century Companies Inc. Has $113.61 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Timken worth $113,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 11.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,101 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Timken stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

