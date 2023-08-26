American Century Companies Inc. Has $93.05 Million Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,518,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $93,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 524,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 308,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.03 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

