American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $89,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $154.78 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.