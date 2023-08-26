American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Element Solutions worth $97,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

