American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 253,258 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $105,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

