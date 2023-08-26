American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

