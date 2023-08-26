American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

AMT stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.