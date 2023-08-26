Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,055 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $83,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,645,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

