Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMTY opened at $0.04 on Friday. Amerityre has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.72.

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

