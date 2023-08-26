Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.26% of Amplify Energy worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 40.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.36. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Amplify Energy Company Profile

In related news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $221,383. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

