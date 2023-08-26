Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.26% of Amplify Energy worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 40.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplify Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AMPY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.36. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Activity
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.