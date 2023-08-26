Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 840,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,025,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $24,181,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 840,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

