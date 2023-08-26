Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 2nd

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

