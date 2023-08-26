Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 2nd

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.89.
