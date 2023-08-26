Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

