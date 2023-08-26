Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $215.00 at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.21.

ADI stock opened at $178.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $186.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

