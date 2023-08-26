Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $51.80. 102,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

