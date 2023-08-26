Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

