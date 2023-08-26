Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.18. 92,534,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.16 and its 200-day moving average is $339.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

