Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

SCHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,279. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

