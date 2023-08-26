Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $224.18. 1,609,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

