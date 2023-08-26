Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.