Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 2.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of URTH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.70. 140,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

