Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $624,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,274. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

