Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $218.59. 3,631,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,706. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

