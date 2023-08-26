Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 2,534,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

