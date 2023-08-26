ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $64.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,190 shares of company stock worth $25,028,945 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

