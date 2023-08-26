Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.07 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $199.66 million and $6.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02003608 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $6,562,250.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

